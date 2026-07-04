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Fort Worth police investigating deadly shooting at large gathering near Lake Arlington

By Matthew Davisson

/ CBS Texas

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Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened during a large gathering in southeast Fort Worth.

Police say the shooting happened off Wilbarger Street, near Lake Arlington.

According to investigators, two men got into an argument that escalated into gunfire.

One man was killed. Another person was shot and taken to a hospital.

Police have not released additional information as the investigation continues.

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