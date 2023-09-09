Fort Worth police seek to ID women seen at Deep Ellum club with man before his death

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Fort Worth Police Department shared surveillance video Friday as part of their effort to identify two women reportedly linked to a man found dead in his apartment.

Devin Danford, 26, was found deceased on Aug. 27 inside his apartment in the 1700 block of Rogers Street.

***Public Assistance Requested*** On August 27, 2023, West Division officers were dispatched to investigate an unconscious person at an apartment complex. Medical personnel pronounced Devin Danford deceased inside his apartment. Detectives have shared that Devin was in the Deep Ellum area on the evening of Saturday, August 26, 2023. It is known that one of the two women in the attached video accompanied Devin to his apartment in Fort Worth. Devin was located unresponsive the next morning and the unidentified woman was no longer at the location. It was also reported that several items were missing from Devin’s apartment to include the attached distinctive necklace (pictured in the comments) that Devin was wearing in the club. Detectives are requesting assistance in identifying the two females seen in the surveillance video. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to call Detectives at 817-392-4382. Report #230066492 Posted by Fort Worth Police Department on Friday, September 8, 2023

Detectives said that several of Danford's belonging were missing as well, including a distinctive, multi-diamond necklace he was wearing that night. All the links are covered in diamonds, as is the Dallas Stars logo pendant.

Detectives said they believe one of the women in the footage they released went back with Danford to his apartment. But she left before he was found the next morning, police said.

Originally from Lubbock, Danford was a barber. Family and friends are mourning his loss, with one sharing, "Your heart was so big and you always made me feel loved. Your infectious spirit will forever be missed."

Danford's final Facebook post said: "Stayed true to myself and made it happen!"

Police did not reveal how Danford died.

Anyone with any information regarding the women's identities is urged to call detectives at 817-392-4382.