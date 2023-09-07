Fort Worth Police Department aims to make West 7th safer

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Fort Worth Police Department says they are now putting more officers on the street following the shooting of a Texas Christian University student.

21-year-old Wes Smith was shot and killed in Fort Worth's West 7th Entertainment District last week. The area is just miles from TCU and is a popular spot for both college students and locals alike. The streets are typically packed with bars, clubs, restaurants and on the weekends the neighborhood can see thousands of visitors.

Fort Worth Police Officer Tracy Carter says he's hoping that with increase in patrol, crime will cease.

"We never want this to happen to anyone. This is something I said that's senseless. It should've never happened. This young man should've grown up to be a father, grandfather and had kids," he said. "One thing we want is for our community to be safe—that's why we serve and protect."

Carter did not comment on how many additional officers will be added to the area, but says the change is taking place immediately.