Fort Worth Police discuss shooting that left a civilian employee with shrapnel in his eye

The Fort Worth Police Department is sharing more details about a shooting last week that left a member of its civilian response unit (CRU) with shrapnel in his eye.

Officials are hosting a news briefing at 2 p.m. Monday to provide an update. The scene that unfolded on April 28 sent CRU member Edward Zapata to a hospital and ended with the arrest of a suspect following a manhunt.

What happened in North Fort Worth

The incident happened at about 11:40 a.m. along North Juliet Lane. Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the CRU was responding to a burglary report when a man identified as Angel Cantu started shooting with a rifle. Garcia said Cantu hit Zapata, causing shrapnel to hit Zapata's eye.

When police officers responded, they exchanged gunfire with Cantu before he took off running out of the back door of his home, jumping the fence. The area around the Summerfield subdivision near Basswood Boulevard and North Riverside Drive was blocked off while police searched for him.

Fort Worth Police said Cantu was taken into custody shortly before 6 p.m. that evening as he exited a wooded area near Riverside and Brittany Place.

Zapata was treated at JPS Hospital. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker told CBS News Texas' Jack Fink at the time that Zapata was "miraculously doing well".

Chief Garcia also shared a photo of Zapata on social media, saying Zapata was in "great spirits". Garcia also thanked Mayor Parker and JPS Health.

Zapata, who served in the Marines for 30 years and received a Purple Heart for action in Iraq, had recently joined the CRU in February.

What is the CRU?

The department's website shares more information about what the CRU does. Fort Worth's CRU officers are not police police officers and are not armed. They respond to scenes to collect evidence and write police reports, tasks that a sworn police officer does not necessarily need to complete. They do not respond when a suspect is on the scene or likely to return.

Training for the CRU began back in January 2021. The unit was formed as art of a promised adjustment to policing strategies in the city that also included tripling the size of the department's crisis intervention team.