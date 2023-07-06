Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes on recent gun violence across the city

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police are searching for suspects after several people were shot Monday night in the Como neighborhood in Fort Worth.

Several unknown men reportedly started firing into the crowd and then fled the scene.

A total of 11 victims have been identified – three have died and eight are at area hospitals in unknown conditions.

That same night, a physical altercation led to gunfire in Fort Worth, injuring a total of five people.

Monday afternoon, officers responded to a shooting call at the Raising Cane's on E Berry where officers found two victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two days later, two men were fatally shot by police in Fort Worth.

A Fort Worth police officer and an arson investigator were on their way to another call when they saw two armed men in an altercation.

They intervened and shot at both of the suspects.

Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes joins CBS News Texas' Brooke Katz and Keith Russell to discuss the violent crimes and what police are doing to address the issues.