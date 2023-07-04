Two victims of Fort Worth mass shooting identified

'It's heartbreak, and then you're furious about it': FW mayor reacts to Como shooting

'It's heartbreak, and then you're furious about it': FW mayor reacts to Como shooting

'It's heartbreak, and then you're furious about it': FW mayor reacts to Como shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Two victims of an overnight mass shooting in Fort Worth have been identified.

Cynthia Santos, 22, and Paul Willis, 18, are two of the three victims who were fatally shot in the Como neighborhood on July 3.

Cynthia Santos, left, and Paul Willis (pictured in the middle), right. Cristina Santos and Victoria Sally

There are a total of 11 victims — three have died and eight are at area hospitals in unknown conditions – after shots rang out during a fireworks show in the Como neighborhood Monday night.

Santos rarely went out, but used to live in the Como neighborhood and went to a party last night with a friend.

Her sister told CBS News Texas' Jason Allen that she was the pillar of her family — she worked full time and took care of her mother, sisters and brothers.

Willis was out on a rare night off from work when he was fatally shot.

His mother was present when the shooting happened. She went running to find her children when shots were fired and unknowingly ran past Willis where he was shot.

"As chief [Neil Noakes] said, we have a long way to go," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. "And so does this country, we are reeling with gun violence...Right now we need to support Como and really learn how we prevent this from happening in the future."

Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects.

If you have information regarding the shooting or have personal videos from the shooting or events leading up to the shooting, contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4330.