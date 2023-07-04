Physical altercation in Fort Worth leads to gunfire, injuring 5 people

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A physical altercation led to gunfire in Fort Worth Monday night, injuring a total of five people.

Police say they were dispatched to a shooting in the 2100 block of Christine Avenue just after 11 p.m. July 3. The incident began when a large group of people fighting escalated to at least two people firing off firearms.

When police arrived, there were three men with gunshot wounds "to various parts of their bodies." They were transported to John Peter Smith Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Around the same time as this shooting, Fort Worth police say they were dispatched to a shooting involving two victims at a residence in the 4000 block of Knox Street.

Both of those victims, a man and a woman, said they were at the Christine Avenue location in a vehicle when they were struck by gunfire. The man had an injury to his hand from a possible gunshot wound or flying glass, and the woman had a gunshot wound to the ankle, police say.

Those victims were taken to Harris Hospital downtown for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect is currently detained and a gang unit is investigating the shootings.