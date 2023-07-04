3 dead, 8 injured after overnight shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Several people were shot overnight in the Como neighborhood in Fort Worth.

Police say they were dispatched to a home in the 3400 block of Horne St. around 11:45 p.m. July 3 in reference to a shooting call. They say there was a crowd of several hundred people gathered at the home.

3 people are dead, 8 others are recovering at area hospitals after a mass shooting in Fort Worth just before midnight. Police tell us this happened on Horne Street near Diaz Ave and Houghton Ave. 10 victims are adults, 1 is a juvenile. Have info? Call FWPD now. @CBSNewsTexas pic.twitter.com/cZZY86Ngto — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) July 4, 2023

When they arrived, there were multiple gunshot victims in the parking lot. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of 11 victims have been identified – three have died and eight are at area hospitals in unknown conditions.

Police say one of the victims is a juvenile.

If you have information regarding the shooting or have personal videos from the shooting or events leading up to the shooting, contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4330.

This story is developing.