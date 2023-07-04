Watch CBS News
Local News

3 dead, 8 injured after overnight shooting in Fort Worth

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

3 people dead, 8 others injured in Fort Worth shooting
3 people dead, 8 others injured in Fort Worth shooting 05:30

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Several people were shot overnight in the Como neighborhood in Fort Worth.

Police say they were dispatched to a home in the 3400 block of Horne St. around 11:45 p.m. July 3 in reference to a shooting call. They say there was a crowd of several hundred people gathered at the home.

When they arrived, there were multiple gunshot victims in the parking lot. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A total of 11 victims have been identified – three have died and eight are at area hospitals in unknown conditions.

Police say one of the victims is a juvenile. 

If you have information regarding the shooting or have personal videos from the shooting or events leading up to the shooting, contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4330.

This story is developing.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 6:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.