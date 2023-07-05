2 men shot dead by Fort Worth police overnight

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Two men were fatally shot overnight in Fort Worth.

It happened just after midnight on July 5 in the Diamond Hill neighborhood near the Fort Worth Stockyards.

A Fort Worth police officer and an arson investigator were on their way to another call when they saw two armed men in an altercation.

They intervened and shot at both of the suspects.

Chief Noakes media update on the #OfficerInvolvedShooting - NW32nd Street & Ross Ave. pic.twitter.com/gF8v6DDl76 — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) July 5, 2023

It is unclear if the men shot at the officers or not. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

While officers were investigating, they came across a man and woman shot nearby. There is no word on their condition this morning.

Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes says the department is begging the public to come forward if they have information about the shooting.

This shooting is the latest after a string of shootings in Fort Worth, including one Monday night in the Como neighborhood during a fireworks show.

Noakes said this morning that "enough is enough."

This story is developing.