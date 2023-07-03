Suspect(s) wanted after shooting injures 2 at Fort Worth Raising Cane's

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Police are searching for the suspect(s) after a shooting in Forth Worth injured two people on Monday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, around 4:00 p.m. officers responded to a shooting call at the on E Berry where officers found two victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

FWPD said it appears unknown suspect(s) fired at the victims, wounding one and grazing the other.

The suspects fled the scene.

Raising Cane's released the following statement to CBS News Texas:

"We were saddened to hear about what happened earlier today in the parking lot of our restaurant involving one of our customers. All crew members are safe and we are cooperating fully with the authorities. Customer and crew member safety is our top priority, which is why our restaurant will remain closed the remainder of the day and we will have a security guard onsite when we re-open for business."