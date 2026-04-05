Fort Worth police chase ends with driver killed, passenger injured

A driver died after the Fort Worth Police Department said he led them on a chase early Sunday morning.

Officers said it happened around 2:34 a.m. when they saw a car driving along I-35 South near Rosedale Street without headlights on. The car hit another vehicle and didn't stop, according to the department. While officers tried to handle a traffic stop, they said the driver didn't yield and kept driving away.

The department said officers saw the car hit a second vehicle and again did not stop. The driver they were chasing then exited the interstate onto Tarver Road, where police briefly lost sight of the driver. However, Fort Worth Police said officers found the car nearby, where it had crashed off the roadway.

Two men were found inside. Police said one was a passenger who got out of the car with what appeared to be minor injuries. The other was the driver, who was declared dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. As of publication, the driver has not been identified.