North Texas pastors rally against school voucher programs, advocate for public education funding

Wednesday night in Fort Worth, Pastors for Texas Children spoke out against school voucher programs.

"The people who have shown up here represent thousands of people who don't want our tax dollars subsidizing, affluent private schools," said Rev. Charles Johnson, the founder of Pastors for Texas Children.

"We believe firmly that the state of Texas should be advocating and funding and supporting one stream of education," said Rev. Dr. Mary Spradlin, who attended the event. "Public education is where our public tax dollars belong."

The House Public Education Committee is considering changes to the school choice bill and the school funding bill.

Under the school choice bill, most students will receive just over $10,000 per year from the taxpayer-funded education savings account, with higher amounts available for those with disabilities.

With the proposed changes to the Senate's version of the bill, the House is adding that the $1 billion to be spent will be capped for the first year.

There will be limits on students who don't have disabilities and who aren't considered low-income.

With the public school funding bill, the basic allotment received by school districts would now increase to more than $6,500 per student.

There will be automatic increases every two years which will impact what teachers earn because 40% of the new basic allotment must go to salaries.

The organization Americans For Prosperity believes giving parents more choice in their child's education is a good use of tax dollars.

"We should be really focused on making sure that our money is producing the best educational outcomes for students and really focusing on what that looks like versus just talking about where the funding goes in a building," said Genevieve Collins, the director of Americans For Prosperity Texas.

If the bills are voted out of committee on Thursday, they will go to the House.

Gov. Greg Abbott has said he's confident this will happen.

