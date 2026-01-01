3 people killed near Fort Worth parks this week as police work to piece together what happened

Three people were killed in Fort Worth this week in three shootings that all happened at or near public parks during daytime hours, according to police.

Fort Worth police said the most recent shooting happened Tuesday night at Lake Como Park, where officers found a man who had been shot on a walking bridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspect, a woman who previously dated the victim, was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with him before the shooting. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. Investigators said the incident was family-related and not connected to New Year's celebrations.

Earlier in the week, two people were killed following a gathering at Historic Stop Six Park on Monday night. Police said a fight broke out, followed by gunfire. Officers responding to a disturbance call nearby heard the shots and immediately rushed to the scene.

"They were responding to a disturbance call, like a block away from where the shots were fired," said Daniel Segura, public information officer for the Fort Worth Police Department. "And they heard the shots and they immediately moved to that area to see what was going on."

Police identified one of the victims as 17-year-old Cyanna Boone, a senior at Dunbar High School, who was pronounced dead at the park. A memorial has since grown at the site. A second shooting linked to the same incident happened a few miles away, where officers found a gunshot victim inside a car. That person later died at the hospital. Police said another victim connected to that shooting was later found at a nearby home.

Investigators said no arrests have been announced in the Stop Six Park shootings, and detectives are continuing to interview witnesses.

"We're still talking to witnesses and anyone that was on the scene in order to get the suspect ID and apprehend," Segura said.

Police said officers regularly patrol the neighborhoods where the shootings occurred and work closely with community members to prevent violence.

"We always ask the public, be alert, be aware," Segura said. "If you see that there's a possible altercation happening and that might escalate to something else, please call us. That's why we're there."

At Lake Como Park, police tape remained up Wednesday as a reminder of the violence over the past several days. Authorities said the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the man killed there.