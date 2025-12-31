Deadly shooting at Lake Como Park marks Fort Worth's 2nd park homicide this week, authorities say
A person was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a Fort Worth park – the second deadly park shooting in the city this week.
Police were called just after 6 p.m. to Lake Como Park near Merrick Street.
Fort Worth Fire EMS said a male victim died at the scene.
Police investigation underway
Fort Worth police have been contacted for information on what led to the shooting.
A large police presence moved into the park within minutes of the shooting.
