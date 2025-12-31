Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly shooting at Lake Como Park marks Fort Worth's 2nd park homicide this week, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers,
Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

A person was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a Fort Worth park – the second deadly park shooting in the city this week.

Police were called just after 6 p.m. to Lake Como Park near Merrick Street.

Fort Worth Fire EMS said a male victim died at the scene.

Police investigation underway

Fort Worth police have been contacted for information on what led to the shooting.

A large police presence moved into the park within minutes of the shooting.

CBS News Texas will update this story as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue