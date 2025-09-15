Fort Worth nonprofit thrift shop helps provide affordable uniforms for service members

Nonprofit helps provide uniforms, clothes for military members and their families

If you didn't already know, military uniforms and various service clothes can be expensive. But a nonprofit, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS), operating thrift shops around the world, is changing that.

The nonprofit has a store at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

"I'm just looking for a cheap way to not have to go break the bank to go replace my items," said Technical Sergeant Bobby Mitchell, a reservist in the U.S. Air Force.

That's what a lot of service members are in the thrift shop for.

"I think this would be, if it fit, it would be about ten bucks compared to about 60 or 70 bucks," Sgt. Mitchell explained.

All the money made by the 120-year-old nonprofit goes toward providing financial and other assistance for sailors and marines in need.

"Trying to find as many uniform pieces as we can at an affordable price," said Lieutenant Chris Branigan, a Navy Reserve chaplain.

All the used clothes, uniforms and home goods inside are donated by other military members and their families.

"I'm a pastor on a tight income," Chaplain Branigan said. "So just trying to save where we can."

An added bonus, military spouses get a community through the nonprofit as well.

"It's a wonderful feeling to be part of something that gives back to our military members," said Caitlin Gibson, chair of volunteers for NMCRS.

Last year, the Fort Worth shop donated over $41,000 to the relief society, and the 30 shops around the world donated $2 million.

"I love the environment of meeting people and getting to chat with them," Gibson explained. "But also trying to help them find that thing they're looking for and this just kind of went hand in glove with that."