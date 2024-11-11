2 drivers face intoxication charges after multi-car crash in Fort Worth injures 3

FORT WORTH – Two drivers will face intoxication charges following a three-car crash that shut down parts of Highway 287 near Loop 820 for hours on Monday morning. Three people were injured in the incident.

"We're extremely fortunate that no one passed away in this incident," said Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department.

According to police, a Ford Escape hit a temporary construction barrier while traveling southbound on Highway 287 around 3 a.m. The driver, who was not seriously injured, was reportedly intoxicated.

A construction crew on site witnessed the crash and attempted to assist. The driver of the construction truck exited the vehicle to check on the Ford Escape driver, while the passenger monitored traffic.

"The construction workers are aware of all the dangers out there, but they weren't aware that somebody was going to be driving drunk behind the wheel of a vehicle," said Officer Calzada.

Another vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, then collided with the construction truck. One of the construction workers was struck but sustained only minor injuries.

"The bad thing is the driver of that Malibu that hit the back of that construction truck was also intoxicated," Calzada said. "The passenger in that vehicle was injured pretty good. They have some pretty good injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. And that driver has actually been charged with intoxication assault for driving while intoxicated and injuring another individual."

Police have not released the name of the Malibu driver, who is 21 years old, as he remains hospitalized and has yet to appear before a magistrate. The driver of the Ford Escape, 26-year-old Rachel Hadley, is in custody and has been arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Police emphasize the severe consequences of driving while intoxicated and urge people to plan ahead if they intend to drink.

In 2023, three Texans were killed every day in alcohol-related crashes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

"I can't stress how unsafe it is to drive while impaired," Calzada said. "When you're impaired behind the wheel of a car, you lose your muscle coordination, your reasoning, and your thinking. That is no condition to be behind the wheel of a vehicle. A lot of these vehicles weigh 2,000 pounds or more, and you're trying to operate that when you don't have your mental and physical capabilities to drive that vehicle."

Investigators are working to determine the origins of the two drivers, their blood alcohol levels, and any prior DWI convictions.