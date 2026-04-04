Man accused of shooting alleged child‑soliciting suspect in the groin identified in Fort Worth

A man accused of shooting another man in the groin at a south Fort Worth apartment complex on Friday has now been identified. The person who was shot had been accused of soliciting children for sex shortly before the shooting.

Marckus Renfro has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident, according to Tarrant County Jail records.

The records also show Renfro is facing several other charges from previous cases, including assault causing bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, evading arrest or detention, and continuous violence against the family. His total bond is $50,000.

Solicitation report before shooting

Marckus Renfro Tarrant County Jail

Police have not released the name of the man Renfro allegedly shot – the same man officers say had been soliciting minors for sexual favors before they arrived.

Officers were called around 11:43 a.m. Friday to the 3700 block of Century Place after reports of a man who appeared intoxicated and was approaching children with sexual propositions, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Gunshot heard as officers arrived

As officers arrived, they heard a single gunshot. Moments later, they saw a man matching the original suspect description near a convenience store, walking toward nearby apartments. Police then learned that the man had been shot in the groin.

Renfro was detained at the scene, police said. Two other people were present with him, but officers have not identified them and did not say they were detained.

The man who was shot – identified by police as the original suspect – was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

CBS News Texas will update this story as more information becomes available.