Fort Worth ISD teachers, parents press TEA in final takeover meeting

A packed room of Fort Worth ISD teachers, parents, and community members pressed state officials with pointed – and at times heated – questions Tuesday night during the Texas Education Agency's final public Q&A before its takeover of the district moves forward.

"This is our last chance to be heard," one teacher said as hands shot up around the room.

TEA officials opened the meeting by outlining why the state intervened and what the process will look like.

"I'm here today to explain the why and also to explain the what," a TEA representative said.

But many in the audience challenged the agency's motives, plans, and credibility.

"Why should we trust anything you are telling us?" one attendee asked.

Emotional testimony from longtime teacher

Longtime Fort Worth ISD teacher Ale Checka spoke through tears as she urged the state to consider the pressure educators are already under. "You amped up the fear on teachers," she said. "You cannot fix the literacy problem with kids reading less."

She later told CBS News Texas that teachers feel both "fear and anxiety" – but also some hope for what could come next.

Concerns over cost and leadership

The meeting came days after TEA formally announced the district's takeover and appointed conservator Christopher Ruszkowski to oversee the transition. Several speakers questioned the decision and the cost.

"Why should we trust you when you are paying the conservator twice the pay rate of our current superintendent?" one resident asked, prompting applause from the crowd.

TEA defends record in Houston

TEA representatives defended the agency's record by pointing to the recent takeover of Houston ISD.

"For the first time in Houston ISD, kids are learning. Poor kids are learning … not a single child is sitting on an F-rating campus," the TEA official said.

Audience members pushed back, arguing the state's data is misleading or manipulated.

"My two kids in the district take a lot of tests – I hope you don't mind that I did the same for you," one speaker said. "'Expectation' is not an answer. That's vague, so F for you."

Uncertainty remains for educators

After more than 50 speakers and 90 minutes of questions, Checka said she still doesn't know what the takeover will mean for her students.

"They deserve our A-game," she said. "I guess the question is: Will we be allowed to deliver that?"

Now that the final public meeting is complete, the Fort Worth ISD board can file an appeal of the takeover. TEA then has 90 to 120 days to review the appeal and issue a decision.

Meanwhile, the state continues its search for a superintendent and a board of managers.