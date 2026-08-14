TEA releases school district reports cards; Austin ISD faces possible takeover as Fort Worth shows improvements

School district report cards from the Texas Education Agency are in, and another large school district is facing a potential school takeover.

Austin ISD had two schools score their fifth consecutive failing grade, triggering a potential state takeover.

If the TEA intervenes, it will join Houston and Fort Worth as large districts under state control.

Here's a closer look at scores in Fort Worth ISD, which reflect work done before the state takeover and are based on results from the previous school year:

14 A-rated campuses

38 B- rated campuses

39 C- rated campuses

18 D- rated campuses

9 F-rated campuses

In comparison to the 2024-2025 school year, Fort Worth ISD decreased the number of "D" and "F" schools from 24 D's and 10 F's.

So-called ELEVATE schools were previously some of the lowest-performing campuses in the district. Of those 19 campuses, 12 improved.

Most notable is Diamond Hill jumping from a "D" to an "A". The remaining campuses sustained their "D" or "F" ratings.

However, the following new campuses dropped to an "F":

Woodway Elementary School: C to F

Carter Park Elementary School: C to F

Sunrise McMillan Elementary School: C to F

It's not clear whether these will be converted to ELEVATE campuses based on their scores.

While Austin ISD is facing a potential takeover, Greenville ISD avoided one. It boosted Crockett Elementary from four consecutive "F" ratings to a "B".