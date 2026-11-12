Head of state-appointed FWISD board weighs in on district's future ahead Hinojosa's plans to shake up the TEA

Fort Worth ISD could soon find itself at the center of a major shift in Texas education policy.

Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa has vowed to overhaul public education in Texas, including removing Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath and undoing state takeovers of local school districts. Those promises are raising new questions about the future of districts currently under state intervention, including Fort Worth ISD and Lake Worth ISD in North Texas.

Political shift could bring big changes

The discussion comes after a historic midterm election that delivered a blue wave across the state and ushered in a new era of Texas politics.

One of Hinojosa's most closely watched education promises is her pledge to fire Morath on her first day in office.

"In case you have not heard, on day one, I will fire Mike Morath," Hinojosa said during her victory speech.

If that happens, education leaders within Fort Worth ISD said a new TEA commissioner could quickly reshape state intervention efforts across Texas.

Fort Worth ISD board president: Future decisions rest with new leadership

Pete Geren, president of the state-appointed Fort Worth ISD Board of Managers, said voters sent a resounding message during the midterm elections.

"The voters delivered a pretty clear message about their priorities, whether it was a city or county with an intervention district or not," said Geren.

Geren was appointed less than a year ago as part of the Texas Education Agency's intervention. The appointed Board of Managers only began its work this school year.

But with Hinojosa set to take office in January, Geren acknowledged significant changes could be ahead.

When asked whether he, other board members, or Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Pete Licata could be removed, Geren said the decision belongs to the next commissioner.

"That'll be up to the governor and her appointment to TEA," he said. "The new TEA commissioner on day one could make the decision to replace all the appointed board members for every intervention district across the state. I don't know what they plan to do."

Parents welcome possibility of return of local control

Some Fort Worth ISD parents who have opposed the state takeover said they're encouraged by Hinojosa's plans.

Dionna Deardorff said she believes the governor-elect has listened to concerns from public school families.

"I think she made that her number one priority in her campaign because she saw that that was the number one issue affecting Texans, and I'm really excited," Deardorff said.

Another parent, Keith Annis, said he hopes the district can eventually return to local governance.

"I am happy that he [Morath] will be gone," said Annis. "It's a wonderful new day in Texas and here in Fort Worth. The sooner we can get to a return to local control, the better."

Support for a change extends beyond Fort Worth. Arlington ISD Board Trustee Larry Mike shared the sentiment.

"You've heard the mantra for years that public schools are failing, well if that was the case, who do you look at?" Mike said.

Morath responds

In response to questions about Hinojosa's plans, Morath provided a written statement to CBS News Texas through the Texas Education Agency:

"TEA's mission of supporting Texas' students, educators and school systems continues. I'm praying for the success of our incoming leaders and am committed to ensuring a smooth and successful transition for the next education commissioner."

Geren focused on student outcomes

Despite uncertainty about whether he will remain in his position, Geren said his focus remains on student achievement.

"For me, the most important issue is literacy," he said. "Most of our kids can't read, and all our kids need to read. That's the reason that I sought the position on this board."

He added that he plans to support whoever is selected to lead the TEA and Fort Worth ISD moving forward.

What's next?

Morath's current term is set to expire on Jan. 10. Hinojosa is scheduled to be sworn in as Texas' 49th governor on Jan. 19.

The next major question for Fort Worth ISD, Lake Worth ISD and other districts under state intervention is who Hinojosa selects as the next TEA commissioner and whether that person will maintain, modify or end existing state takeovers.

For now, district leaders, parents and educators are waiting to see how one of the governor-elect's biggest campaign promises could reshape public education across Texas.