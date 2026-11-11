Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa's education agenda could reshape state takeover of Fort Worth ISD

A major shift in Texas education policy could be on the horizon after last week's historic midterm elections.

Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa made public education a centerpiece of her agenda and said one of her first actions in office will be removing Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath and undoing state takeovers of struggling school districts. Those moves could have implications for school districts currently under state intervention, including Fort Worth ISD.

Why Mike Morath matters

Morath was appointed TEA commissioner by outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott. As commissioner, he has broad authority over school districts placed under state intervention.

That authority includes appointing superintendents and boards of managers to oversee those districts. Fort Worth ISD is one of several districts currently operating under state oversight.

With Hinojosa preparing to take office in January, attention is turning to whether those state takeovers could be reversed.

Hinojosa's top education priorities

During her campaign, Hinojosa promised significant changes to Texas public education, including:

Firing TEA Commissioner Mike Morath

Returning school districts under state intervention to local community control

Eliminating STAAR testing, which she has called rigged and unfair

Ending the state's private school voucher program

Increasing teacher pay by cutting vendor contracts and redirecting resources



Fort Worth ISD takeover and the midterms

Since Election Day, some Fort Worth ISD parents have told CBS Texas they believe frustration over the district's state takeover became a motivating issue for voters. Parents pointed to concerns about the TEA's role in public education and what they viewed as a lack of support for local schools.

Dionna Deardorff, a Fort Worth ISD parent, said she believes education concerns crossed party lines during the election.

"I think that you saw people saying, 'I am no longer for my party. I am voting for my child. I am voting for all the children in this city,' and so I think it made an enormous impact," Deardorff said.

Keith Annis, another Fort Worth ISD parent, said dissatisfaction with the state takeover likely affected voter turnout and political engagement.

"I would never say I was in support of anything Mike Morath brought forward," Annis said. "I certainly don't agree with any of the outgoing governor's opinions, ideas and approaches to public education. Namely, I think he is opposed to true public education and wants to privatize the whole thing. I absolutely believe that the energy and unhappiness with the takeover fed into things like voter turnout and voter opinion."

What could happen next?

Morath's current term was already set to expire in January, around the same time Hinojosa takes office. Hinojosa has promised to appoint an educator as the new TEA commissioner.

The bigger question now is what the incoming administration will do regarding Fort Worth ISD and other districts under state control.

On Thursday morning, CBS News Texas is set to speak with Pete Geren, the president of the district's state-appointed Board of Managers, about what could happen next and whether local control may eventually be restored.