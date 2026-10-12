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Former Fort Worth volunteer pastor arrested on child indecency, family violence charges, records show

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Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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A volunteer at a Fort Worth church was arrested last week and charged with indecency with a child and family violence, according to court records.

Brandon Dillard, 48, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 7, in Grapevine. 

The arrest report said he faces one count of indecency with a child sexual contact, one count of assault causes bodily injury to a family member and one count of assault on a family or household member impedes breathing or circulation.

brandon-dillard.png
Dillard faces multiple charges, including indecency with a child, according to court records.  Tarrant County Corrections

Dillard worked as an associate pastor at IMRSN Church in Fort Worth, according to his Instagram bio. However, when CBS News Texas reached out to IMRSN for a comment, church officials sent the following statement: 

"Mr. Dillard resigned from his volunteer role several weeks ago and is no longer part of our team. Our prayers are with the family."

Court records show that Dillard is currently in the Tarrant County jail on a $230,000 bond.

Details surrounding his arrest have yet to be released. 

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