Fort Worth honors flood victims with vigil and support for Kerr County families

By Erin Jones

The City of Fort Worth is remembering the lives lost and the families forever impacted by the devastating floods in Central Texas

Mayor Mattie Parker said she personally knows a handful of families impacted.

"Families that had kiddos there at both Camp Mystic and La Junta, and we're all grieving for our Texans," she said. 

Monday night, the city hosted a candlelight vigil. Green ribbons were handed out.

Green is the signature color of Camp Mystic, where seven young girls from North Texas lost their lives in the floods.

"It just makes me even prouder to be from Fort Worth," Margaret Harper said. 

Harper spent many summers on the Guadalupe River, attending Camp Waldemar, and later returning as a counselor. 

"These girls are just there to have fun and cut the noise out and you're unplugged," she said. "It's just a very special, sacred place and it is devastating that this has happened to our camp community and to the people of Kerr County." 

Right now, there are more than 20 Fort Worth firefighters in the Hill Country helping in the relief efforts and Monday night, donations were collected.

"The amount of donations that we've seen is tremendous," Parker said. "You know, Texans help Texans. They really do, and we would want the same in return here in Fort Worth if we were experiencing the same level of natural disaster."

