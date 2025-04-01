Watch CBS News
21-year-old Fort Worth man dies after being found shot inside car; police searching for suspect, officials say

A 21-year-old man died after being shot inside his car in Fort Worth last week, and officers are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the case, authorities said.

On March 27, Fort Worth officers were called to a shooting at an apartment complex along the 6000 block of Portico Drive. When officers arrived, the victim, identified as Maddox Garza, was found shot inside his car.

Garza was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information about Garza's death is asked to call 817-392-4337 or email Fort Worth Detective Jerry Cedillo at jerry.cedillo@fortworthtexas.gov. You can also stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477. 

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

