Fort Worth high school in secure status after possible bomb threat

Police are investigating a possible bomb threat at Paschal High School in Fort Worth on Thursday afternoon.

According to a letter from the school's principal, Rodney White, Paschal High School is on "SECURE protocol" after a possible bomb threat, at the direction of the Fort Worth ISD Police Department, and all students and staff are safe inside. The Fort Worth fire department's bomb squad is on the scene.

CBS News Texas

White said that when in a SECURE protocol, exterior doors are locked, dismissal is delayed, and nearby streets are temporarily closed while Fort Worth ISD Police investigate. Authorities urge anyone near campus to stay in their vehicles and follow officers' instructions.

Fort Worth ISD said it is beginning a controlled release of students from Paschal.

The Fort Worth Police Department said it is overseeing the controlled release of students by zones. Buses that were on campus have departed. Additional buses that are needed are staged about three blocks away and are being directed by police.

This is a developing story. Updates will be given as they come in.