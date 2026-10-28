Businesses evacuated, dozens treated after Fort Worth gas leak, officials say

Crews are on the scene of a reported gas leak in Fort Worth on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

A gas leak has been reported at 2700 Basswood Blvd. The Fort Worth Fire Department said a gas line was struck by contractors, and several businesses to the north have been evacuated.

Craig Trojacek with Fort Worth FD said crews were called around 1:30 p.m. Businesses in a nearby shopping center reported gas leak symptoms to 911. Trojacek said 30 adults and 17 children were treated for symptoms of a gas leak. There were no patient transports to any hospitals.

"We haven't been able to confirm the size of the gas line that was hit, but inevitably, the wind was pushing to the north from the south," said Trojacek. "And some of the businesses that were on the north side of the street started saying they were becoming symptomatic ... nauseous and, and stuff from some of the smell of the gas."

Atmos is on the scene.

"A construction crew unrelated to Atmos Energy damaged a natural gas pipeline in the 2700 block of Basswood Blvd. in Fort Worth," Atmos said in a statement. "As a precaution, two buildings were evacuated by emergency personnel. Atmos Energy crews were dispatched and remain on scene to make the necessary repairs."

The Basswood Boulevard and Old Santa Fe Trail intersection is temporarily closed. The CBS News Texas chopper is on the scene, showing that road closures due to the gas leak are causing some traffic delays in the area.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.