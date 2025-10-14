Home at last: Fort Worth firefighter reunites with preemie son after months of recovery A Fort Worth firefighter who was severely burned battling a house fire has finally reunited with his newborn son after nearly four months apart. The baby, born 13 weeks premature and weighing just 1 pound 9 ounces, spent months in the NICU and broke hospital records for both smallest birth weight and longest stay. Now, both father and son — each having overcome life-threatening challenges — are home together at last.