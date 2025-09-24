Fire guts vacant Fort Worth building that once housed elementary school, draws 80-plus firefighters

Cause of fire at vacant Fort Worth ISD school under investigation

Cause of fire at vacant Fort Worth ISD school under investigation

Cause of fire at vacant Fort Worth ISD school under investigation

A massive fire tore through a vacant building on Fort Worth's east side early Wednesday, drawing more than 80 firefighters and prompting a second alarm as flames engulfed the former S.S. Dillow Elementary School, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Firefighters responded shortly after midnight to the large, two-story vacant building in the 4000 block of Avenue N.

Crews found flames on the first floor and heavy smoke billowing from the tiled roof. Firefighters began an interior attack and searched for occupants, but the fire quickly spread up the walls and through the roof, officials said.

Second alarm escalates response

A second alarm was called due to the size and intensity of the fire. At one point, the incident commander ordered an evacuation of the building and shifted to a defensive strategy.

Glen E Ellman / Fort Worth Fire Department

Trucks, aerial ladders deployed

Eighteen trucks, including three aerial ladders, and multiple support vehicles were dispatched to the scene, in addition to the more than 80 firefighters, officials said.

The fire was brought under control after more than two and a half hours.

No injuries, cause unknown

No injuries were reported, and no one was found inside the building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.