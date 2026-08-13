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Law enforcement in pursuit of stolen Fort Worth ambulance found in Austin, officials say

By
Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the pursuit of a stolen Fort Worth ambulance that was spotted in Austin Thursday morning, according to officials.

The Fort Worth Fire Department told CBS News Texas that an ambulance was stolen from Station 4 on Wednesday night, located in the 2900 block of Old Mansfield Road. But didn't reveal anything further. 

According to our CBS affiliate in Austin, shortly before 8 a.m., the upper deck of I-35 southbound was closed due to an "active law enforcement" incident involving the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more becomes available. 

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