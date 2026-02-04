Fort Worth father celebrates daughter's thriving business at the stock show

Jay Reed's business is cutting keys and selling safes at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

And for those 14 years, he's had an important helper by his side.

"She helps me set up, she helps me tear down, she helps me vacuum. Anything that needs to be done, she's right there with me," said Reed.

His daughter, Kristen.

"She's our vendor princess," Reed said.

But six years ago, this princess opened up her own castle.

"I told my parents I'm going to get my own business, and it came true," said Kristen Reed.

Building her own business

Kristen is 41 years old, she has Down syndrome, and she runs the Flippy Flop Stop at the stock show.

They sell flip-flops, of course, but they come with a little extra flair.

"These are the best sellers, Dallas Stars," Kristen points out.

They also sell piggy banks.

"Yes, it's a real piggy bank, you put your coins, quarters, dollars, all that stuff," Kristen said.

A shop full of personality

And there are all sorts of knick-knacks — from hair clips to birdhouses that her dad makes.

And the fact that she runs the store independently is exceeding Reed's wildest dreams for his daughter.

"When she was first born, they told her she wouldn't walk. So, yes, we're very excited she's able to do the things she does," Reed said.

A bond that never changes

But despite growing up, Reed will always see her the same way.

"Oh, she's definitely my little girl. Yes, sir, I don't think she'll ever leave that part of my heart. She's daddy's girl," he said.