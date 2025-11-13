Former teacher turns a side hustle into successful Fort Worth cafe Dusty Biscuit Beignets

Inside The Dusty Biscuit, on South Main Street in Fort Worth, a former teacher is serving up powdered-sugar-covered dreams.

Trey Smith, a former teacher and father of five, has spent six years transforming what was a late-night side hustle into a thriving Fort Worth business.

The Dusty Biscuit is a Fort Worth fixture serving classic New Orleans-style beignets alongside more than 200 creative flavors – both sweet and savory – over the years. Smith's golden pastries have earned him accolades, including Texas Monthly's Best New Restaurant in Texas.

"Cooking was always just a passion, a side project. People would say, 'When are you going to open up a food truck or restaurant?'" Smith said. "I'm a teacher, I'm never going to do that."

Smith launched The Dusty Biscuit on Fat Tuesday in 2019. He then took a leap of faith and went full-time in 2020, frying up his creations in an Airstream food truck.

When the pandemic hit in, loyal customers helped keep his dream alive. That community support, he says, gave the business a "second wind" and led to what is now a small storefront.

"About two years ago, we were close to closing the doors, and we had such a huge viral response from people who showed up to either say goodbye or try to keep us going that it primed the pump, and it kept us rolling," Smith said.

Smith lived in New Orleans during college, eating beignets at the famous Café Dumond and developing his own recipe that combines Funky Town and New Orleans flair into "fried gold."

From teaching lessons to slinging sugar, Smith's story is proof that passion, perseverance, and a good beignet can go a long way. But for him, success is about more than the menu.

"You have to make sure that you believe in what you're doing, that you're putting out top-tier food," he said. "And that has to be the top thing."

A sweet stop at the Fort Worth Night Market

On Thursday, November 13, The Dusty Biscuit Beignets will be at the Fort Worth Night Market at Panther Island Pavilion, an evening celebration of food, art, and culture hosted by the Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation.

Each ticket helps support local hospitality workers and culinary students, while guests get to sample bites from dozens of chefs and restaurants across the city.

For Smith, it's another chance to share what he loves most: community, creativity and a little powdered sugar.

"You get to see all these different foods from around the world," Smith said. "I love that it highlights such a cross-section of restaurants, both big and small, that we have here in the city."