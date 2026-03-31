Community pushback pauses Fort Worth vote on tax break for $1.1 billion data‑center project

A packed room of community organizers and residents at Fort Worth City Hall forced an unexpected pause Tuesday on a proposed tax abatement for a large data center planned in west Fort Worth.

The proposed $1.1 billion data center is planned near Interstate 20 and Chapin School Road in the Veale Ranch area of west Fort Worth.

Many who showed up said they assumed the deal was already done. Instead, they walked away with a rare mid‑meeting reversal.

Residents call for more scrutiny

Dozens of speakers urged the council to slow down and take a harder look at the rapid expansion of data centers across the city.

Peter Irvin, a Fort Worth resident, told council members that the industry is growing faster than the city's ability to regulate it.

"Data centers are the oil and gas of this decade. They are arriving in Fort Worth right now, not just on this site but across our city," he said.

Others raised concerns about infrastructure strain, noise, and environmental impact.

Aimee Dodd of Markum Ranch argued that current city standards aren't built for this kind of development.

"Fort Worth standards are not made or built for data centers," she said.

A surprise move from the council

After more than 90 minutes of public comment, District 3 Councilmember Michael Craine withdrew his earlier motion to approve the tax break.

"I think I'm at a point right now where I'm going to withdraw my motion… until we can have a more robust council discussion about the abatement itself and what that looks like," Craine said.

The vote has been pushed to next month.

A temporary win for opponents

Organizers acknowledged the delay doesn't mean the project is dead — many expect the abatement to pass eventually — but they see the pause as a meaningful step.

Residents say they want stronger ordinances in place before any approval moves forward, including rules around water use, energy consumption, and noise pollution.

"I just want them to have more ordinances, more things in place that will hold these data centers accountable," Dodd said.

For at least one day, they said, City Hall listened.

What's next

The rescheduled vote is set for April 28. Community groups say they'll continue pushing for tighter regulations before the council makes a final decision.