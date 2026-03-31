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Community pushback slows Fort Worth data center tax abatement

Community organizers packed Fort Worth City Hall today to oppose a proposed tax abatement for a data center planned in southwest Fort Worth — a project roughly the size of 140 football fields. Neighbors who expected the deal to sail through instead scored a temporary win when city leaders delayed action. Many called it a rare moment where “the little guy” was heard as residents pushed back against the rapid arrival of large‑scale data centers in the region.
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