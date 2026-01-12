Workweek starts chilly for North Texas as temperatures warm in the afternoons

It's a chilly start to the workweek, with temperatures in the lower to mid-30s. A few areas may dip into the 20s Monday morning, or at least feel like it once the winds are factored in.

While it is a chilly start, temperatures rise into the mid-60s Monday afternoon, with plenty of clouds and a few peaks of sunshine.

Overall, it's a pretty quiet weather week in DFW. An upper-level system being tracked from the south is the reason for the cloud cover Monday and Tuesday. There's a small chance of rain to the south of DFW on Tuesday.

Eventually, this system moves east, and a cold front moves through Wednesday, bringing windy conditions and dropping morning temperatures back to freezing by Thursday.

Looking ahead for the rest of the week, another cold front moves through early Friday and drops temperatures into the 50s by the first half of the weekend. Temperatures still look to stay in the 50s and 60s, leaving DFW with many more above-average days. The average for this time of year is 56°.