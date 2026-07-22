Video shows high-speed chase through Fort Worth and Dallas end with 11 pounds of meth seized

The Fort Worth Police Department shared a new video Tuesday that showed a car chase unfold during a drug investigation, leading officers into Dallas before it ended with arrests.

On X, the department said officers stopped two vehicles on July 7, 2026. While one vehicle complied, the department said the second one – a white Hyundai sedan – sped off, hitting a patrol car and nearly hitting an officer as it left. The chase then gets underway.

Footage captured from a helicopter shows the suspect sedan speeding along a highway and in residential areas, dodging traffic and, at one point, driving in the wrong lane. Eventually, Fort Worth Police officers were able to use a spike strip, and the suspect car was disabled. Fort Worth officers are then seen getting out of their patrol cars with service weapons drawn and getting people out of the sedan.

On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, officers conducting a narcotics investigation stopped two vehicles within the city of Fort Worth. One vehicle complied, while the second fled, striking a police vehicle and narrowly missing an officer before leading law enforcement agencies on a pursuit… pic.twitter.com/7VeRHnuZsQ — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) July 21, 2026

The video then cuts to a photo, showing what the department said was 11 pounds of meth seized during a search of the sedan. Fort Worth Police said two people were taken into custody after the chase, and three people in total have been charged with the manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine.

Fort Worth Police offered thanks to Grand Prairie Police, Arlington Police, and Dallas Police for their assistance in the pursuit and arrests.