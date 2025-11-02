Watch CBS News
Local News

3 hospitalized after possible wrong-way crash on I-30 in Fort Worth, police say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

A crash in Fort Worth sent three people to the hospital and shut down part of westbound I-30 near Jennings on Sunday night, police said.

Police were called to the area around 7:30 p.m. Responding officers said it appeared the two-vehicle crash was caused by one of the vehicles driving the wrong way on the freeway.

The extent of the victims' injuries is currently unknown. The Traffic Investigation Unit has been notified and an investigation is underway, Fort Worth police said.

This is a developing story.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue