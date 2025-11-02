3 hospitalized after possible wrong-way crash on I-30 in Fort Worth, police say

A crash in Fort Worth sent three people to the hospital and shut down part of westbound I-30 near Jennings on Sunday night, police said.

Police were called to the area around 7:30 p.m. Responding officers said it appeared the two-vehicle crash was caused by one of the vehicles driving the wrong way on the freeway.

The extent of the victims' injuries is currently unknown. The Traffic Investigation Unit has been notified and an investigation is underway, Fort Worth police said.

This is a developing story.