A country hip-hop artist has been acquitted of murder in the shooting death of a man during a 2025 traffic encounter in Fort Worth, according to court documents.

On Friday, Nov. 20, a Tarrant County Jury found Christopher Jerome Blanton Jr., 30, who performs under the name C'ing Jerome, not guilty of murder and not guilty of two counts of aggravated assault in the killing of 32-year-old Cody Scott.

What led to the shooting

The incident happened near East Berry Street and South Edgewood Terrace in Fort Worth in August 2025. Blanton told police that he believed he was being followed and felt threatened.

According to the arrest affidavit, Blanton's friend, who was in the passenger seat, said Blanton told him to lean back, then pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Christopher Blanton Jr. was taken into custody in August 2025. Fort Worth Police Department

Scott's vehicle crashed into a utility pole after he was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Thanks to witness accounts, officers tracked Blanton down about three miles from the scene and he was arrested. He was later indicted for murder.

Blanton releases statement after being acquitted

After he was found not guilty on all counts, Blanton took to his social media accounts to address the outcome of the trial, which began on Nov. 16.

On Instagram, he said in part, "This was the hardest season of my life," while thanking his wife, kids, family and fans who prayed for him.

He also acknowledged that there are no winners in the case, as one family lost their loved one.

"A family lost someone they love, and nothing about today changes that. I'm thankful to be back with my family, and I'm keeping the family that's grieving in my prayers," his statement read.