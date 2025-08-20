Fort Worth recording artist accused of murder in fatal shooting

A Fort Worth recording artist is behind bars after police say he shot and killed a man during a traffic encounter.

Christopher Jerome Blanton Jr., 29, who performs under the name C'ing Jerome, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of 32-year-old Cody Davontae Scott.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Monday near East Berry Street and South Edgewood Terrace in Fort Worth. Blanton told police he believed he was being followed and felt threatened.

Police say no confrontation occurred

"There was no confrontation. There was no road rage incident," said Fort Worth Police spokesperson Buddy Calzada. "This individual that shot at this victim literally thought that they were either being followed or chased. They don't know each other, they don't have any kind of connection from the past."

Thanks to witness accounts, officers tracked Blanton down about three miles from the scene. According to the arrest affidavit, Blanton's friend, who was in the passenger seat, said Blanton told him to lean back, then pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Shots fired from suspect's vehicle

"After speaking to witnesses, they said that the suspect vehicle was actually behind the victim's vehicle and then pulled up next to it, and that's when the shots were fired," Calzada said.

Scott's vehicle crashed into a utility pole after he was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Victim remembered as devoted father

"No one's doing well. This has been a big shock to us. Very unexpected and very unnecessary," said Scott's sister, Destiny. She said her brother leaves behind a wife and a six-month-old daughter.

"Being a first-time father, he started to enjoy it so much. We talked about it every day. He made videos with his baby and pictures every single day nonstop. He was enjoying being a father," Destiny said.

Cody Davontae Scott, 32, was killed in a shooting earlier this week.

Suspect held on $30,000 bond

Blanton is being held at the Fort Worth detention facility on a $30,000 bond. Police say the investigation is ongoing.