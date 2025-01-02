Fort Worth church prays for healing after New Orleans attack claims TCU player's brother

NORTH TEXAS – One of the victims in the New Orleans attack has ties to North Texas. He's the brother of a TCU football player.

Tiger Bech, 28, died during the New Orleans deadly attack. Former Princeton football player, Bech, was an All-Ivy twice. Michelle Bech

"The entire campus is hurting for one of their students, whose brother, Tiger Bech, was just out having fun, and he lost his life," Rev. Kyev Tatum Sr. said.

At New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth, pastors and members prayed for healing.

Martin "Tiger" Bech Jr., 27, the brother of TCU wide receiver Jack Bech, was one of the victims of the New Orleans attack.

"He loved to go to the Stockyards," Martin Bech Sr. said. "He loved to go celebrate at TCU with Jack and he loved to go to Maria's and other restaurants in Fort Worth."

Bech Sr., Tiger's dad, said Tiger was everything to his brother. Tiger was also a football standout during his time at Princeton. He graduated in 2021.

Most recently, he started working for a Wall Street trading firm in New York City.

Their family had celebrated the holidays in Lafayette, their hometown. On New Year's Eve, Tiger's parents, Tiger, and his best friend, Ryan, visited New Orleans.

"We took them to dinner on New Year's Eve in New Orleans, my wife and I did, and then we left them there," Bech Sr. said. "They were going out and enjoying the city."

Early New Year's morning, he learned Tiger and Ryan were victims in the Bourbon Street attack.

Ryan was in better condition than Tiger, who had sustained severe injuries. Tiger's family got to the hospital as he was coming out of surgery.

"They worked on him so hard and they tried so hard for so long," Bech Sr. said. "I've never seen anything like it in my life, and unfortunately, they weren't able to save him."

The Bech family says their faith is getting them through.

"There are 14 other families that have lost a loved one, you know," Bech Sr. said. "Thirty-five of them are still wounded, many of them in critical condition. We certainly, certainly won't forget that and we pray for them and we hope the Lord holds them in his hands."