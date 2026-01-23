NCA cheer championship cuts schedule as ice storm disrupts travel in North Texas

The incoming ice storm forced major changes to a national cheerleading competition in Fort Worth, shortening schedules and creating uncertainty for families trying to get home safely.

The NCA High School National Cheer Championship at the Fort Worth Convention Center, typically a three‑day event drawing thousands of athletes from across the country, will now end early as North Texas braces for hazardous road conditions. Organizers condensed the schedule to allow teams to finish on Saturday.

"We have no idea what's going on, no idea if we would even be able to get here," Sarah Broughton said.

Teams offered virtual option, refunds

Event organizers allowed teams to compete either in person or virtually and issued refunds to those who chose not to attend. For many families, the decision came down to participating quickly and leaving before travel became unsafe.

"Our school district said you're only going if you can get out of DFW by noon on Friday," said Kimberly Jaxek, whose daughter traveled from Houston to compete.

Families rushing to leave early

Some families began packing up as soon as routines ended.

"We're headed back now to get out of here before it shows up... bailing before the snow and ice lock us down," Jaxek said.

Others stuck watching flight delays

Others were left in limbo, watching weather forecasts and waiting on flights.

"We're not sure if we can get home, but back home we're supposed to get like 6‑12 inches too, so hopefully our planes take off here and then get there... we will see," said Broughton, whose daughter traveled from Missouri to compete.