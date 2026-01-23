Crowds thin and schedules shrink as Fort Worth cheer competition races storm timeline A packed weekend of major events in Fort Worth is thinning out as the incoming ice storm forces cancellations and schedule cuts. The High School National Cheer Competition, originally planned for three full days, has been condensed after many teams dropped out. Thousands were expected, but those still competing say it now feels like a race against the clock. Inside the Fort Worth Convention Center, the energy is high, but outside the focus has shifted from scores to the worsening weather.