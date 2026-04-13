Fort Worth bishop calls Trump remarks on Pope Leo XIV "disrespectful" amid growing tensions

The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth is speaking out after President Donald Trump criticized Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pope.

Bishop Michael Olson called the president's remarks "disrespectful and irresponsible."

"I was disappointed. I thought it was disrespectful and irresponsible," Olson said.

The comments follow a Sunday post from Mr. Trump in which he wrote that "Pope Leo is weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy."

Olson said the president is treating the pope as a political figure rather than a spiritual leader.

"I think it was mistreating the pope as if he is just a political figure," Olson said. "I think it was simply trying to distract us from the spiritual message of the Holy Father about the importance of peace."

Pope Leo XIV has recently been outspoken on the war with Iran, criticizing threats from the Trump administration toward the country. The pope called the rhetoric "truly unacceptable."

Olson said it is not unusual for a pope to speak on global conflict.

"It is the responsibility of the papal office as the vicar of Christ to speak in service of Christ, who is the Prince of Peace, and to speak about matters of justice and morality," Olson said. "That also involves war and 'just wars'."

The exchange has also drawn reaction from other Catholic leaders.

Archbishop Paul Coakley, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said he was "disheartened" by the president's comments and emphasized that the pope "is not his rival" and "is not a politician."

President Trump posted this AI-generated image of himself on Truth Social on Sunday, April 12, 2026. TruthSocial/@realDonaldTrump

Tensions escalated further on Monday after Mr. Trump posted an AI-generated image on social media that some interpreted as depicting him as Jesus. The post has since been deleted. Trump later said it was intended to show him as a doctor.

Olson referenced scripture when asked about the controversy.

"The scripture that comes to mind is from Saint Paul's Epistle to the Galatians," he said. "Make no mistake, God will not be mocked, and we will reap what we sow."

Olson said the moment reflects a broader difference in ideals between political power and spiritual authority.

When asked how American Catholics and Christians should respond during a politically and spiritually tense moment, Olson urged reflection.

"Catholics should pray for peace. They should work for a just peace," he said. "And they should do their part as good citizens in helping our society to respect human dignity."