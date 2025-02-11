Fort Worth City Council approves land for National Juneteenth Museum

FORT WORTH — Tuesday night the Fort Worth City Council approved the demolition of a community center to build the National Juneteenth Museum in its place, marking a major milestone in the museum's development.

The museum will replace the Southside Community Center on New York and Rosedale streets in the Historic Southside neighborhood.

Bjarke Ingels Group and KAI Enterprises

New renderings offer a glimpse into what's to come.

Museum officials hope to have the grand opening of the museum in 2026, when Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth, turns 100 years old.

The developers said when it opens, the museum will bring jobs and tourism to the community, and serve as a portal to our past.

Historic Southside neighborhood

The Historic Southside was once a bustling center of black life culture and commerce in the city in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The neighborhood fell into decline in the 60s when it was divided by the creation of I-35. But soon the Historic Southside will be the home of the National Juneteenth Museum. The team working to make the museum a reality previously told CBS News Texas that it's fitting the museum will be placed there.

"This is going to be a catalytic project that's going to allow us to reinvigorate what once was and to see the glory of the Historic Southside again," Jarred Howard, the CEO and lead developer of the National Juneteenth Museum, previously said.