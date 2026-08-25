Fort Worth City Council approves $11.25 million settlement in Atatiana Jefferson police shooting case, officials say

The Fort Worth City Council unanimously approved an $11.25 million settlement with the Estate of Atatiana Jefferson on Tuesday, nearly seven years after former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean fatally shot her in her home.

The settlement still requires probate court approval before becoming final.

Dean, who was convicted of manslaughter in Jefferson's death, is serving a sentence of nearly 12 years in prison.

According to a recent city news release, the agreement resolves all civil claims tied to Jefferson's death and provides her family with a measure of accountability. Her two young nephews will receive the largest portions of the settlement, held in trust until they turn 18, while the remaining funds will be shared among other family members.

Atatiana Jefferson CBS News Texas

During his trial, Dean testified that he shot Jefferson after entering her backyard on an "open structure" call. He said he believed he was confronting a burglar when he saw a figure through a window and fired once after seeing what he thought was a gun pointed at him. Jefferson's nephew testified she had grabbed her firearm after hearing someone outside. Prosecutors later challenged Dean's actions, including his failure to perform CPR.

Jefferson's family recently emphasized the rarity of receiving both criminal and civil accountability in police-involved deaths and reaffirmed their commitment to honoring her legacy through The Atatiana Project.

Attorney John J. Coyle said the settlement represents an important measure of accountability.

"Atatiana Jefferson's death was a profound tragedy that never should have happened. She was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, aunt, and friend - a young woman with a bright future whose life was taken far too soon," Coyle said recently. "No settlement can restore that life or erase the pain her family and loved ones have endured.

"... Through The Atatiana Project, that collective grief and determination became a force for positive change. The Project has transformed tragedy into opportunity and remembrance into action, creating programs and initiatives designed to empower young people, strengthen communities, and open doors that too often remain closed.

"That is the legacy we should celebrate."

Co‑counsel S. Lee Merritt said Jefferson's death resonated far beyond her family.

"Atatiana's death was a tragedy that reached far beyond her family - it shook Fort Worth and every community that understands a home should be the safest place a Black woman can be," Merritt said recently. "This resolution belongs to the neighbors, organizers, and advocates who stood with the Jeffersons for years and made clear that her life mattered."

CBS News Texas will update the story as more information becomes available.