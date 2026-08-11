Fort Worth reaches proposed $11.25 million settlement in Atatiana Jefferson police shooting case, officials say

The City of Fort Worth has reached a proposed $11.25 million settlement with the Estate of Atatiana Jefferson, nearly seven years after a police officer fatally shot her in her home in the early morning hours of Oct. 12, 2019.

Aaron Dean, the officer convicted of manslaughter, is serving a sentence of nearly 12 years in prison for the killing.

According to a city news release, the agreement would resolve all civil claims tied to Jefferson's death and provide her family a measure of accountability. Her two young nephews would receive the largest portions of the settlement, held in trust until they turn 18, while the remaining funds would be shared among other family members.

Mayor Mattie Parker and Council Member Chris Nettles said the agreement cannot undo the tragedy but may support continued healing.

Atatiana Jefferson Lee Merritt /CBS DFW

"Atatiana Jefferson's family and loved ones have suffered a profound and unimaginable loss," Parker said. "While no settlement can undo the devastating impact of this tragedy, we hope this agreement offers a meaningful measure of closure and allows everyone to move forward."

"For nearly seven years, I've seen the pain, resilience, and determination of a community that has never stopped calling for understanding and a better path forward," Nettles said. "I believe this agreement allows us to continue the difficult but necessary work of bringing people together, honoring her memory, and building a stronger future for generations to come."

The settlement will go before the Fort Worth City Council on Aug. 25 and then require probate court approval before becoming final.

During his trial, Dean testified that he shot Jefferson after entering her backyard on an "open structure" call. He said he believed he was confronting a burglar when he saw a figure through a window and fired once after seeing what he thought was a gun pointed at him. Jefferson's nephew testified she had grabbed her firearm after hearing someone outside. Prosecutors later challenged Dean's actions, including his failure to perform CPR.

Community grief fuels lasting advocacy

Jefferson's family emphasized the rarity of receiving both criminal and civil accountability in police‑involved deaths and reaffirmed their commitment to honoring her legacy through The Atatiana Project.

"We recognize how uncommon it is for families impacted by police violence to receive accountability on both fronts, and we do not take that for granted," said Ashley Carr, Atatiana Jefferson's sister, on behalf of her family. "We know there are countless families who have fought, and continue to fight, for the accountability and justice they deserve."

Carr added that "neither a conviction nor a financial settlement can restore what was taken from our family."

"Nothing can bring Atatiana home," she said. "No verdict, sentence, or settlement can replace our beloved Atatiana, a daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend whose life was taken far too soon. We have carried that loss every day since October 12, 2019.

"For us, accountability has never been about a single verdict, sentence, or settlement. It has always been about ensuring that Atatiana's life mattered, that what happened to her was acknowledged, and that her life was remembered."

She said the family hopes the outcome reinforces that "every life has value, every family deserves answers, and accountability under the law matters," while noting that "the larger work" is not completed for families still seeking justice.

Carr said they remain committed to honoring Jefferson's legacy through The Atatiana Project and emphasized that the settlement closes a legal chapter, but it does not close Atatiana's story.

Attorney John J. Coyle said the settlement represents an important measure of accountability.

"Atatiana Jefferson's death was a profound tragedy that never should have happened. She was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, aunt, and friend – a young woman with a bright future whose life was taken far too soon," Coyle said. "No settlement can restore that life or erase the pain her family and loved ones have endured.

"… Through The Atatiana Project, that collective grief and determination became a force for positive change. The Project has transformed tragedy into opportunity and remembrance into action, creating programs and initiatives designed to empower young people, strengthen communities, and open doors that too often remain closed.

"That is the legacy we should celebrate."

Co‑counsel S. Lee Merritt said Jefferson's death resonated far beyond her family.

"Atatiana's death was a tragedy that reached far beyond her family – it shook Fort Worth and every community that understands a home should be the safest place a Black woman can be," Merritt said. "This resolution belongs to the neighbors, organizers, and advocates who stood with the Jeffersons for years and made clear that her life mattered."

CBS News Texas will update the story as more information becomes available.