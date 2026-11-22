An altercation that unfolded in the eastern part of Fort Worth on Saturday ended with a man shot and killed, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Officers said they were called to a shooting near the 600 block of The Heights Drive sometime during the day; a time was not provided in a news release by the department. Upon arrival, police said they found a male victim with a gunshot wound in his upper torso. The victim, who police have not publicly identified as of publication, died at the scene.

Detectives said they learned the victim and a suspect were involved in a verbal and physical altercation, and that the suspect called 911 for medical assistance and police. Officers said the suspect, who also remains unidentified, was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 817-469-8477.