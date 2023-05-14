Watch CBS News
Fort Worth man & juvenile arrested for shooting death of Sonic employee, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

KEENE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 20-year-old man and juvenile from Fort Worth are behind bars after shooting and killing a Sonic employee in Keene Saturday night, police said.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. May 13, police were called to a shooting at the Sonic Drive-In on the 300 block of S. Old Betsy Road.

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Matthew Davis lying in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was flown to Harris Methodist Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

During their investigation, police determined that Davis—a Sonic employee—and the suspect, 20-year-old Angel Gomez, got into an argument due to Gomez acting "disorderly in the parking lot."

Officials said the altercation "soon became physical," and a juvenile passenger inside Gomez's vehicle pulled out a firearm and began shooting at Davis. 

Gomez and the juvenile passenger fled the area following the shooting; however, police said Gomez returned to the scene and was subsequently taken into custody. Officers were shortly able to locate the passenger in Rio Vista and took him into custody as well.

Both have since been charged with murder.

