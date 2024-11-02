Watch CBS News
Forney police arrest man who allegedly supplied alcohol to minors before sexually assaulting them

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORNEY – Detectives are seeking information about a North Texas man who was recently arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child.

Forney police said they believe Steven Wright supplied alcohol to minors on Oct. 27, which led to him sexually assaulting them.

steven-wright.png
Steven Wright Forney Police Department

Police said they anticipate more victims could come out of the investigation and are seeking more information about the incident on Oct. 27 as well as any other incidents involving Wright. It was not made clear where the incident took place.

Forney police, with assistance from the Kaufman County Street Crimes Task Force, arrested Wright on Nov. 1 and charged him with sexual assault of a child.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident or Wright should contact Forney Police Officer Michael Clay at 972-552-6295.

