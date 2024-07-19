Forney man sentenced to 120 years in prison for molesting toddler, sneaking photos of preteens

FORNEY – A North Texas man who filmed himself molesting a toddler and used hidden cameras to take nude photos of preteens was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

Leslie Michael Alt, 40, has pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography and three counts of transportation of child pornography. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 1,440 months, or 120 years, in prison.

When Alt's Forney home was searched in August 2022, sexually explicit videos were found on a computer.

During the search, an FBI electronic detection dog alerted officers to a safe in Alt's closet. It was open and appeared to be empty, but the dog kept alerting agents to the safe.

Agents removed the carpeted flooring of the safe and found SD cards and a concealed camera. On one of those cards, they found videos of Alt sexually abusing a toddler.

"Seeing the images he had of my daughter as a toddler shattered me. Unable to voice she was uncomfortable, unable to communicate to me, her mother, that any of this was happening to her," the victim's mother testified at sentencing. "She currently does not have a conscious memory of what has happened. One day, I will have to tell her."

One of the teenage victims also spoke, saying the news of the defendant's crimes "shattered" her.

"My trust had been used against me, and I would never fully recover," she said. "It makes me sick to my stomach."