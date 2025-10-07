Former Wylie pastor and substitute teacher arrested for child sexual abuse, officials say

A man who was prominent in both Wylie churches and schools has been arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of a child.

He's a former substitute teacher in the Wylie Independent School District and a former worship pastor at a local church.

Wylie ISD said that none of its students have come forward with any allegations against this former substitute teacher so far.

But the district confirms that for two years, he worked as a substitute at multiple schools, including Achieve Academy, which is for suspended and expelled students.

Authorities said his name is Arthur Bass. But to those who know him, he's A.J.

The 55-year-old was arrested last week for the alleged continuous sexual abuse of a child.

In a statement, Wylie police said the case came together quickly and that "the arrest stems from an investigation that began on October 1."

Wylie PD said it received information of a "child making an outcry to her mother."

Wylie ISD says alleged abuse did not occur on campus or involve a student

Wylie ISD said Bass was terminated from his job as a substitute teacher immediately after authorities were informed by police about the arrest.

In a statement to parents, the district said it was important to share "that this situation did not occur on a Wylie ISD campus, nor did it involve a student the substitute met through our schools."

The district said Bass began working as a substitute in 2023, with his last assignment in April 2025.

"He has not served in our schools this school year," Wylie ISD said in its statement to parents. "During his time with us, he worked at multiple campuses across the district, and we received no complaints regarding his conduct."

Suspect was a pastor at Wylie church for 12 years

On his social media profiles, Bass said he is a worship pastor at New Hope Christian Church in Wylie, which confirmed to CBS News Texas that he was, from 2013 until earlier this year.

In a statement to its congregation, the church said, "The charges are terrible and disconcerting to say the least."

The church did not say whether the accuser had any connection to the church.

But the school district is urging parents to come forward if they have any information that could help Wylie Police with its ongoing investigation.

At last check, Bass was still in jail with a bond of $750,000.